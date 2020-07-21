All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

11818 N 143RD Avenue

11818 North 143rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11818 North 143rd Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful POOL home in gated community of Copper Canyon Ranch. Formal Living/dining with high ceiling. Highly upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top, wall oven, lots of cabinets, butler's pantry and a walk-in pantry. Spacious family room with fireplace. Large main floor bedroom with attached bath and bar area; can be used as entertainment room as well. Large master bedroom suite with a corner fireplace, dual vanities, deep soaker tub. One of the other large bedrooms has attached bath. Grassy backyard with private play POOL to enjoy all year around. Great home with lots of storage, 3 car tandem garage ready for your family to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have any available units?
11818 N 143RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have?
Some of 11818 N 143RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11818 N 143RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11818 N 143RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 N 143RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11818 N 143RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11818 N 143RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 N 143RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11818 N 143RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11818 N 143RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11818 N 143RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 N 143RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 N 143RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
