11818 N 143RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful POOL home in gated community of Copper Canyon Ranch. Formal Living/dining with high ceiling. Highly upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top, wall oven, lots of cabinets, butler's pantry and a walk-in pantry. Spacious family room with fireplace. Large main floor bedroom with attached bath and bar area; can be used as entertainment room as well. Large master bedroom suite with a corner fireplace, dual vanities, deep soaker tub. One of the other large bedrooms has attached bath. Grassy backyard with private play POOL to enjoy all year around. Great home with lots of storage, 3 car tandem garage ready for your family to enjoy.