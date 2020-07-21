All apartments in Surprise
11556 West Sand Trout Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:11 PM

11556 West Sand Trout Court

11556 West Sand Trout Court · No Longer Available
Location

11556 West Sand Trout Court, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Bright and airy single story, 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in the highly desired community REDWOOD ESTATES! This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful counters and island with formal dining. The kitchen over looks the lush backyard, covered patio, & plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors! Large open floor plan and family room. Master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. This gorgeous community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Community Features: Biking/Walking Paths; Clubhouse/Rec Room; Community Tennis Court(s); Community Pool Heated; Community Spa Heated; Golf Course; Lake Subdivision. PETS: 2 small dogs under 25 lbs no cats

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25 lbs no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have any available units?
11556 West Sand Trout Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have?
Some of 11556 West Sand Trout Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11556 West Sand Trout Court currently offering any rent specials?
11556 West Sand Trout Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11556 West Sand Trout Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11556 West Sand Trout Court is pet friendly.
Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court offer parking?
Yes, 11556 West Sand Trout Court offers parking.
Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11556 West Sand Trout Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have a pool?
Yes, 11556 West Sand Trout Court has a pool.
Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have accessible units?
No, 11556 West Sand Trout Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11556 West Sand Trout Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11556 West Sand Trout Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11556 West Sand Trout Court does not have units with air conditioning.
