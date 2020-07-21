11556 West Sand Trout Court

Amenities

Bright and airy single story, 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in the highly desired community REDWOOD ESTATES! This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful counters and island with formal dining. The kitchen over looks the lush backyard, covered patio, & plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors! Large open floor plan and family room. Master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. This gorgeous community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Community Features: Biking/Walking Paths; Clubhouse/Rec Room; Community Tennis Court(s); Community Pool Heated; Community Spa Heated; Golf Course; Lake Subdivision. PETS: 2 small dogs under 25 lbs no cats



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25 lbs no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



