All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11441 W. Westgate DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11441 W. Westgate DR
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

11441 W. Westgate DR

11441 W Westgate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11441 W Westgate Dr, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Stunning, Spacious Surprise Home - Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in great Surprise location. Spacious, open concept floorplan boasts over 2,700 square feet. Property features neutral, modern color scheme with updates through out. Home includes, large loft space and den space perfect for home office or playroom. Large back yard is the perfect entertaining space featuring covered patio and artificial turf. Large bedrooms all include modern ceiling fans and beautiful natural light. Master bedroom is located on the main floor and is a perfect retreat with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities and HUGE walk in closet. This home really has it all! Contact our team today more info about your new home.

(RLNE5716921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 W. Westgate DR have any available units?
11441 W. Westgate DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11441 W. Westgate DR have?
Some of 11441 W. Westgate DR's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 W. Westgate DR currently offering any rent specials?
11441 W. Westgate DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 W. Westgate DR pet-friendly?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11441 W. Westgate DR offer parking?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR does not offer parking.
Does 11441 W. Westgate DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 W. Westgate DR have a pool?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR does not have a pool.
Does 11441 W. Westgate DR have accessible units?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 W. Westgate DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11441 W. Westgate DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11441 W. Westgate DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College