11441 W. Westgate DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Stunning, Spacious Surprise Home - Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in great Surprise location. Spacious, open concept floorplan boasts over 2,700 square feet. Property features neutral, modern color scheme with updates through out. Home includes, large loft space and den space perfect for home office or playroom. Large back yard is the perfect entertaining space featuring covered patio and artificial turf. Large bedrooms all include modern ceiling fans and beautiful natural light. Master bedroom is located on the main floor and is a perfect retreat with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities and HUGE walk in closet. This home really has it all! Contact our team today more info about your new home.



