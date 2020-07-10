All apartments in Surprise
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

11312 N 153rd Dr

11312 North 153rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11312 North 153rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/283661f083 ---- This large family home is conveniently located within the Rancho Gabriela neighborhood. Walking distance to local school and neighborhood park! The exterior has great curb appeal and offers low-maintenance desert landscaping and covered rear patio. Inside you will find two-story vaulted ceilings in the entry-way providing lots of light. Large family room with half bath for guests. The master suite is downstairs with huge walk in closet and has a full en suite private bath. The kitchen provides all appliances, pantry and breakfast bar! Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, shared full bath and bonus loft! APPLY TODAY! STATUS: Vacant, schedule a tour today. PLEASE READ THIS: 1.5 times security deposit required at all times PET RESTRICTIONS: **1 pet allowed subject to approval** No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once the home is vacant... To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: location location location...you can not beat Surprise Arizona FLOORING: carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2005 YARD: desert Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable**one pet allowed subject to approval** HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per pet fee per month, and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: One pet allowed subject to approval HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA paid by owner HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, Elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Disposal Dryer Vaulted Ceilings W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11312 N 153rd Dr have any available units?
11312 N 153rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11312 N 153rd Dr have?
Some of 11312 N 153rd Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 N 153rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11312 N 153rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 N 153rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 N 153rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11312 N 153rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11312 N 153rd Dr offers parking.
Does 11312 N 153rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 N 153rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 N 153rd Dr have a pool?
No, 11312 N 153rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11312 N 153rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 11312 N 153rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 N 153rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11312 N 153rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11312 N 153rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11312 N 153rd Dr has units with air conditioning.

