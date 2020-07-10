11312 N 153rd Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/283661f083 ---- This large family home is conveniently located within the Rancho Gabriela neighborhood. Walking distance to local school and neighborhood park! The exterior has great curb appeal and offers low-maintenance desert landscaping and covered rear patio. Inside you will find two-story vaulted ceilings in the entry-way providing lots of light. Large family room with half bath for guests. The master suite is downstairs with huge walk in closet and has a full en suite private bath. The kitchen provides all appliances, pantry and breakfast bar! Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, shared full bath and bonus loft! APPLY TODAY! STATUS: Vacant, schedule a tour today. PLEASE READ THIS: 1.5 times security deposit required at all times PET RESTRICTIONS: **1 pet allowed subject to approval** No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once the home is vacant... To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: location location location...you can not beat Surprise Arizona FLOORING: carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2005 YARD: desert Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable**one pet allowed subject to approval** HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per pet fee per month, and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: One pet allowed subject to approval HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA paid by owner HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, Elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



