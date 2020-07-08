All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11292 N 161st Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11292 N 161st Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

11292 N 161st Dr

11292 North 161st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11292 North 161st Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a super clean home with brand new carpet and paint. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It features Bay windows in the dining area and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, a loft with built in desk, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, a 3 car tandem garage with finished floors, covered patio and finished backyard. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3250770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11292 N 161st Dr have any available units?
11292 N 161st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11292 N 161st Dr have?
Some of 11292 N 161st Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11292 N 161st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11292 N 161st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11292 N 161st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11292 N 161st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11292 N 161st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11292 N 161st Dr offers parking.
Does 11292 N 161st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11292 N 161st Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11292 N 161st Dr have a pool?
No, 11292 N 161st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11292 N 161st Dr have accessible units?
No, 11292 N 161st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11292 N 161st Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11292 N 161st Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11292 N 161st Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11292 N 161st Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College