11292 N 161st Dr

Amenities
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a super clean home with brand new carpet and paint. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It features Bay windows in the dining area and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, a loft with built in desk, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, a 3 car tandem garage with finished floors, covered patio and finished backyard. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and highway access.
12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3250770)