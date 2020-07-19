All apartments in Surprise
10702 N 161st Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10702 N 161st Ave

10702 North 161st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10702 North 161st Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move-in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has it all! Features include granite counter tops, kitchen island, upgraded cabinets in kitchen, built in desk, ceiling fans through out, 3 car garage, built in BBQ in backyard, extended covered patio, finished back yard, separate tub and shower and double sinks in master, and more! Home is conveniently located near schools, highway access and shopping.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2743659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 N 161st Ave have any available units?
10702 N 161st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 10702 N 161st Ave have?
Some of 10702 N 161st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 N 161st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10702 N 161st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 N 161st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10702 N 161st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10702 N 161st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10702 N 161st Ave offers parking.
Does 10702 N 161st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 N 161st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 N 161st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10702 N 161st Ave has a pool.
Does 10702 N 161st Ave have accessible units?
No, 10702 N 161st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 N 161st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10702 N 161st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 N 161st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 N 161st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
