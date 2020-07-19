10702 N 161st Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move-in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has it all! Features include granite counter tops, kitchen island, upgraded cabinets in kitchen, built in desk, ceiling fans through out, 3 car garage, built in BBQ in backyard, extended covered patio, finished back yard, separate tub and shower and double sinks in master, and more! Home is conveniently located near schools, highway access and shopping.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2743659)