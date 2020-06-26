All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 9938 W. Ironwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9938 W. Ironwood Dr.
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

9938 W. Ironwood Dr.

9938 West Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9938 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
DARLING 2 BEDROOM HOME IN SUN CITY - **AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. ONE ADULT MUST BE 55+/NO CHILDREN UNDER 19. Adorable Home in the Prestigious Adult Community of Sun City! Perfectly Maintained 2 Bedroom Home with New Roof, New A/C, New Double Pane Windows, New French Doors, Large great room, Dining area and large kitchen with fridge, micro, oven range . Neutral paint throughout and special touches like decorative moulding. French doors to large covered rear patio. Inside laundry with attached cabinets and washer/dryer (as is). The 2 Car Carport and Golf Cart Garage are spacious! Additional exterior storage room. Relax on the Front Porch or the Covered Back Patio and enjoy the Beautiful Arizona Sunrises and Sunsets. Tenant responsible for utilities and routine landscape maintenance. Pets on owner approval/no restricted breeds allowed. Tenant must show proof of renters ins at move in. Carpets being cleaned and new pics will be posted. **AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. PLS REVIEW REQUIREMENTS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have any available units?
9938 W. Ironwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have?
Some of 9938 W. Ironwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9938 W. Ironwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9938 W. Ironwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College