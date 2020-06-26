9938 W. Ironwood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

DARLING 2 BEDROOM HOME IN SUN CITY - **AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. ONE ADULT MUST BE 55+/NO CHILDREN UNDER 19. Adorable Home in the Prestigious Adult Community of Sun City! Perfectly Maintained 2 Bedroom Home with New Roof, New A/C, New Double Pane Windows, New French Doors, Large great room, Dining area and large kitchen with fridge, micro, oven range . Neutral paint throughout and special touches like decorative moulding. French doors to large covered rear patio. Inside laundry with attached cabinets and washer/dryer (as is). The 2 Car Carport and Golf Cart Garage are spacious! Additional exterior storage room. Relax on the Front Porch or the Covered Back Patio and enjoy the Beautiful Arizona Sunrises and Sunsets. Tenant responsible for utilities and routine landscape maintenance. Pets on owner approval/no restricted breeds allowed. Tenant must show proof of renters ins at move in. Carpets being cleaned and new pics will be posted. **AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. PLS REVIEW REQUIREMENTS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4945986)