Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9711 W FORRESTER Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

9711 W FORRESTER Drive

9711 West Forrester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9711 West Forrester Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted home in a 55+ community with brand new carpet**Oversized 2 car garage, large covered patio, large lot and all appliances included**Sun City offers so many Exceptional Recreational Facilities it is hard to list them all -- woodworking, glass blowing, golf, lawn bowling, theater, book clubs, sewing rooms, billiards, swimming pools, senior softball, tennis and more -- occupant has many options to choose from -- see the list in the documents tab**One occupant must be over 55 and no full time occupant can be under 19**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this Beautiful Home Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have any available units?
9711 W FORRESTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have?
Some of 9711 W FORRESTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 W FORRESTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9711 W FORRESTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9711 W FORRESTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive offers parking.
Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive has a pool.
Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9711 W FORRESTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9711 W FORRESTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
