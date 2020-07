Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely two bedroom and two bathroom home located on a large corner lot in the heart of Sun City for 55 plus Adult Community. Large kitchen with granite counters, mosaic back splash, black appliances and eat in kitchen. Plantation shutters on some of the windows. Enclosed Arizona Room that would be great for entertaining. Private patio to enjoy the outdoors. The two car garage has storage cabinets. Do not wait to long to see this bright and clean home.