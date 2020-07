Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sharp, Sharp Duplex located near Dawn Lake. Updated from the smooth popcorn-free ceiling to the new plush carpeted floors. Fresh interior paint including woodwork and cabinets. New sinks and Vanity. Even new Lights and Chandelier! All appliances are provided including Washer Dryer and Fridge. All this, plus wonderful outdoor living space with tiled and screened patio and nice greenbelt view.