15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive

FURNISHED GOLF COURSE VACATION SUN CITY WEST RENTAL.. Premium Location on the #10 Fairway of Trail Ridge Golf Course near Pro Shop. Enhanced North facing patio is nicely furnished plus gas BBQ Grill. Kitchen is everyone's favorite and Family Room has new 48 inch TV. Efficient newer Trane furnace and AC. 2-car Garage. One occupant must be age 55 or greater. Minimum 4-month lease during Hi Season Jan thru Apr. 2 months for all remaining months. Please no pets. No Smokers. Fabulous amenities in SCW makes this one a real jewel. Jan-Apr $3,100 mo. All other months $2,600 mo Sun City West Tenant Activity Card is $80 mo per person. .