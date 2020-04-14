All apartments in Sun City West
15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive

15224 West Blue Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15224 West Blue Verde Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FURNISHED GOLF COURSE VACATION SUN CITY WEST RENTAL.. Premium Location on the #10 Fairway of Trail Ridge Golf Course near Pro Shop. Enhanced North facing patio is nicely furnished plus gas BBQ Grill. Kitchen is everyone's favorite and Family Room has new 48 inch TV. Efficient newer Trane furnace and AC. 2-car Garage. One occupant must be age 55 or greater. Minimum 4-month lease during Hi Season Jan thru Apr. 2 months for all remaining months. Please no pets. No Smokers. Fabulous amenities in SCW makes this one a real jewel. Jan-Apr $3,100 mo. All other months $2,600 mo Sun City West Tenant Activity Card is $80 mo per person. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have any available units?
15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have?
Some of 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive offers parking.
Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have a pool?
No, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15224 W BLUE VERDE Drive has units with air conditioning.
