Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13030 W SEVILLE Drive

13030 W Seville Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13030 W Seville Dr, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME!! This spacious 3 Bedroom home is sparkling clean with storage galore! The Large Master Bedroom has dual closets, dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower & window treatments/shades. Large Tile in all the right places & carpet in the rooms. The Family Room/Great Room (w/ Skylights) opens into the Formal Living Room/Dining Room & Arizona Room - wonderful split floor plan! The Kitchen has granite tile counter tops, deep drawers for storage & a pantry. Dual Pane windows throughout w/ plantation shutters. Big Laundry Room (or Office, Sewing Room, etc.) w/ SOLAR hot water heater w/ exit into 2 car garage w/ cabinets. Low maintenance yards complete with fruit trees. Hurry and check out this home, you'll be glad you did. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. 1 Year Lease Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have any available units?
13030 W SEVILLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have?
Some of 13030 W SEVILLE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13030 W SEVILLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13030 W SEVILLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13030 W SEVILLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive offers parking.
Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have a pool?
No, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13030 W SEVILLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13030 W SEVILLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

