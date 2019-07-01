All apartments in Sun City West
12635 W Parkwood Dr
Last updated July 1 2019

12635 W Parkwood Dr

12635 West Parkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12635 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peaceful, Remodeled home in Sun City West. This home is 2 bed 2 bath home with upgraded appliances, Fixtures, Blinds. This home also features an AZ room and a Low maintenance yard. 55 plus community
The Sun City West Community has two golf courses, pools, movie nights, recreation centers and more.

$50 application fee/per adult,
$235 admin fee,
1.9% monthly admin
Pet need to be approved by owner,
Pet fees and restrictions apply,

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr have any available units?
12635 W Parkwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
Is 12635 W Parkwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12635 W Parkwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 W Parkwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12635 W Parkwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr offer parking?
No, 12635 W Parkwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12635 W Parkwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12635 W Parkwood Dr has a pool.
Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 12635 W Parkwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12635 W Parkwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12635 W Parkwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12635 W Parkwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
