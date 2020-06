Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Spectacular desert contemporary home located in the private guard gated community of Desert Mountain. All bedrooms feature en-suite baths-- one king and three queen beds. Generous covered patio with dining table seating for 10. Well-equipped kitchen for cooking and entertaining.Desert Mountain amenities are for members and members guest only. Three month minimum for winter season rentals. Non-DM members or property owners must rent for at least a month.