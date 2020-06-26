23360 S. 222nd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Golf Course Lot! - Welcome home to this 4 bd, 2 ba split floor plan home. Formal dining, living rm. family rm. & eat- in kitchen. Family rm. looks out onto the beautiful golf course. Kitchen is open & bright w/lots of cabinets & counter tops. Mstr suite has views of golf course w. dbl sinks. Separate garden tub & shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer /Dryer included. Bring your fussiest tenants they won't be disappointed.



Total monthly rent will be $1489.01. This includes rental use tax, tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy. Security deposit is $1400, Cleaning deposit $450 and Pet deposit $288- no pet? Then this fee doesn't apply. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property. For rental qualifications and showings go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals link at the top of the page.



(RLNE4134508)