Queen Creek, AZ
23360 S. 222nd St.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

23360 S. 222nd St.

23360 S 222nd St · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

23360 S 222nd St, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bathtub
Golf Course Lot! - Welcome home to this 4 bd, 2 ba split floor plan home. Formal dining, living rm. family rm. & eat- in kitchen. Family rm. looks out onto the beautiful golf course. Kitchen is open & bright w/lots of cabinets & counter tops. Mstr suite has views of golf course w. dbl sinks. Separate garden tub & shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer /Dryer included. Bring your fussiest tenants they won't be disappointed.

Total monthly rent will be $1489.01. This includes rental use tax, tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy. Security deposit is $1400, Cleaning deposit $450 and Pet deposit $288- no pet? Then this fee doesn't apply. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property. For rental qualifications and showings go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals link at the top of the page.

(RLNE4134508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23360 S. 222nd St. have any available units?
23360 S. 222nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 23360 S. 222nd St. have?
Some of 23360 S. 222nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23360 S. 222nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
23360 S. 222nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23360 S. 222nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23360 S. 222nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 23360 S. 222nd St. offer parking?
No, 23360 S. 222nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 23360 S. 222nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23360 S. 222nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23360 S. 222nd St. have a pool?
No, 23360 S. 222nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 23360 S. 222nd St. have accessible units?
No, 23360 S. 222nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23360 S. 222nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23360 S. 222nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23360 S. 222nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23360 S. 222nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
