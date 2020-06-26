All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
22144 East Domingo Road
Location

22144 East Domingo Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Charleston Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Charleston Estates. Single story. 2700+ sq. ft. of living space. 3 Car tandum garage. Features include granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, double oven and upgraded appliances, dual master bedroom closets. Spacious extended paver patio with built-in Bbq island and pergola overlooking a low-maintenance artificial turf backyard. Pre- and post emergent weed control included in rent. Extended width driveway. Enjoy all that Queen Creek has to offer. Great schools, great shopping and dining.
*Washer/ dryer & refrigerator AS-IS*

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No pets)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

