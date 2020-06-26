22144 East Domingo Road

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Charleston Estates. Single story. 2700+ sq. ft. of living space. 3 Car tandum garage. Features include granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, double oven and upgraded appliances, dual master bedroom closets. Spacious extended paver patio with built-in Bbq island and pergola overlooking a low-maintenance artificial turf backyard. Pre- and post emergent weed control included in rent. Extended width driveway. Enjoy all that Queen Creek has to offer. Great schools, great shopping and dining.
*Washer/ dryer & refrigerator AS-IS*
Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No pets)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.