21537 E ESTRELLA Road.
21537 E ESTRELLA Road
21537 E ESTRELLA Road

21537 East Estrella Road · No Longer Available
Location

21537 East Estrella Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Need Space? Nearly 3200 SF of room for everyone. Brand new flooring throughout entire home, fresh interior paint and ready for you to move-in. Six Bedroom, three bathroom home with Living Room, Big Kitchen with lots of storage, cabinet and counter space, Family Room and a tremendous basement with great living area, bedrooms and bathroom. Master Suite with sitting area, large walk-in closet and full master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and more. Call your agent and have them show you this home today. Rental tax of 2.25% will be added to rent for Town of Queen Creek. Up to 2 dogs under 40 lbs each with owner approval and additional pet rent of $40 each per month may be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have any available units?
21537 E ESTRELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have?
Some of 21537 E ESTRELLA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21537 E ESTRELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
21537 E ESTRELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21537 E ESTRELLA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road is pet friendly.
Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road offer parking?
No, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road does not offer parking.
Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have a pool?
No, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road does not have a pool.
Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21537 E ESTRELLA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21537 E ESTRELLA Road does not have units with air conditioning.

