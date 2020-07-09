21537 E ESTRELLA Road.

Amenities
Need Space? Nearly 3200 SF of room for everyone. Brand new flooring throughout entire home, fresh interior paint and ready for you to move-in. Six Bedroom, three bathroom home with Living Room, Big Kitchen with lots of storage, cabinet and counter space, Family Room and a tremendous basement with great living area, bedrooms and bathroom. Master Suite with sitting area, large walk-in closet and full master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and more. Call your agent and have them show you this home today. Rental tax of 2.25% will be added to rent for Town of Queen Creek. Up to 2 dogs under 40 lbs each with owner approval and additional pet rent of $40 each per month may be allowed.