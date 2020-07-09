21537 E ESTRELLA Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Need Space? Nearly 3200 SF of room for everyone. Brand new flooring throughout entire home, fresh interior paint and ready for you to move-in. Six Bedroom, three bathroom home with Living Room, Big Kitchen with lots of storage, cabinet and counter space, Family Room and a tremendous basement with great living area, bedrooms and bathroom. Master Suite with sitting area, large walk-in closet and full master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and more. Call your agent and have them show you this home today. Rental tax of 2.25% will be added to rent for Town of Queen Creek. Up to 2 dogs under 40 lbs each with owner approval and additional pet rent of $40 each per month may be allowed.