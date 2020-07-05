All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
2129 West Tanner Ranch Road
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:58 AM

2129 West Tanner Ranch Road

2129 W Tanner Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2129 W Tanner Ranch Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road have any available units?
2129 West Tanner Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
2129 West Tanner Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 West Tanner Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College