All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 19718 E Mayberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
19718 E Mayberry
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

19718 E Mayberry

19718 East Mayberry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19718 East Mayberry Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Emperor Estates

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Queen Creek and Sossaman. 2 Story, Newly remodelled, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, den, loft, 3 car garage - Queen Creek & Sossaman. Spacious 3000 sqft 2 story home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, Den, Loft, Formal Dining room, Formal Living, and Family room. Freshly painted, Brand new wood tile install on the entire first floor and bathrooms and new carpet. Large kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including gas stove and side by side fridge. This house is a must see. Gardening bed in back yard.

To view all The BB Sister Team: Brittney Hernandez 480-703-4580

Apply online: www.arizonaeliteproperties.com

(RLNE5173794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19718 E Mayberry have any available units?
19718 E Mayberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19718 E Mayberry have?
Some of 19718 E Mayberry's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19718 E Mayberry currently offering any rent specials?
19718 E Mayberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19718 E Mayberry pet-friendly?
No, 19718 E Mayberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 19718 E Mayberry offer parking?
Yes, 19718 E Mayberry offers parking.
Does 19718 E Mayberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19718 E Mayberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19718 E Mayberry have a pool?
No, 19718 E Mayberry does not have a pool.
Does 19718 E Mayberry have accessible units?
No, 19718 E Mayberry does not have accessible units.
Does 19718 E Mayberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 19718 E Mayberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19718 E Mayberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 19718 E Mayberry does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College