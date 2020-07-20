All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1688 W Corriente Dr

1688 W Corriente Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1688 W Corriente Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Stunning rental home - Great opportunity for a 3BR/2BA home in Queen Creek! This home has too many upgrades to mention including: low maintenance desert front and artificial turf landscaping in back, motion sensor porch lights at entry, 20'' tile throughout every inch of the home, high end granite in kitchen and baths, upgraded stainless steel appliances & fridge, travertine backsplash in kitchen topped by upgraded cabinets w/ crown molding, surround speakers, whole house water filtration system, solar panels for low cost power, back patio with extended roll out shades and built in BBQ and mini fridge. The list goes on! Don't miss out on this wonderfully updated home to lease! Rental tax is 2%.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4904476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 W Corriente Dr have any available units?
1688 W Corriente Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1688 W Corriente Dr have?
Some of 1688 W Corriente Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 W Corriente Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1688 W Corriente Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 W Corriente Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1688 W Corriente Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1688 W Corriente Dr offer parking?
No, 1688 W Corriente Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1688 W Corriente Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 W Corriente Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 W Corriente Dr have a pool?
No, 1688 W Corriente Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1688 W Corriente Dr have accessible units?
No, 1688 W Corriente Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 W Corriente Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 W Corriente Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 W Corriente Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1688 W Corriente Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
