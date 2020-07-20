1688 W Corriente Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Stunning rental home - Great opportunity for a 3BR/2BA home in Queen Creek! This home has too many upgrades to mention including: low maintenance desert front and artificial turf landscaping in back, motion sensor porch lights at entry, 20'' tile throughout every inch of the home, high end granite in kitchen and baths, upgraded stainless steel appliances & fridge, travertine backsplash in kitchen topped by upgraded cabinets w/ crown molding, surround speakers, whole house water filtration system, solar panels for low cost power, back patio with extended roll out shades and built in BBQ and mini fridge. The list goes on! Don't miss out on this wonderfully updated home to lease! Rental tax is 2%.



No Cats Allowed



