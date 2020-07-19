1597 W DESERT SPRING Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Check out this spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath 2389 sqft home off of Empire and Gary. This home is loaded with upgrades and perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops-stainless steel appliances- washer and dryer and so much more. Hurry this one won't last!!