Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
1597 W DESERT SPRING Way
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

1597 W DESERT SPRING Way

1597 W Desert Spring Way · No Longer Available
Location

1597 W Desert Spring Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Queen Creek Pecans

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath 2389 sqft home off of Empire and Gary. This home is loaded with upgrades and perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops-stainless steel appliances- washer and dryer and so much more. Hurry this one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have any available units?
1597 W DESERT SPRING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have?
Some of 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way currently offering any rent specials?
1597 W DESERT SPRING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way pet-friendly?
No, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way offer parking?
No, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way does not offer parking.
Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have a pool?
No, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way does not have a pool.
Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have accessible units?
No, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1597 W DESERT SPRING Way does not have units with air conditioning.
