Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property. It could be used for a business, a home or a combination of the two. The layout has a entry way, large front room, kitchen, office or bedroom, full bath, laundry room with lots of storage and open area off the kitchen. In back is lots of fenced in parking.



Heating: Forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, electric range/oven, disposal and stacked washer and dryer.



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric - APS.

Natural Gas - Unisource.

Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.



Terms

No smoking inside.

No pets.

AAO.

Sorry no college students.

Year lease.

2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.

Renters insurance required.



Any and all business uses to be verified by Tenant with City of Prescott prior to leasing.

If rented strictly as a commercial lease for a business then a triple net lease will be utilized.

If rented strictly as a residential home then a residential lease will be utilized.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$100 administrative fee

$220 carpet cleaning fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent

Rent and/or prorated rent.



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4946288)