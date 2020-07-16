All apartments in Prescott
931 Fair St.

931 Fair Street · (928) 771-0308
Location

931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 931 Fair St. · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property. It could be used for a business, a home or a combination of the two. The layout has a entry way, large front room, kitchen, office or bedroom, full bath, laundry room with lots of storage and open area off the kitchen. In back is lots of fenced in parking.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, electric range/oven, disposal and stacked washer and dryer.

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms
No smoking inside.
No pets.
AAO.
Sorry no college students.
Year lease.
2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.
Renters insurance required.

Any and all business uses to be verified by Tenant with City of Prescott prior to leasing.
If rented strictly as a commercial lease for a business then a triple net lease will be utilized.
If rented strictly as a residential home then a residential lease will be utilized.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$100 administrative fee
$220 carpet cleaning fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent
Rent and/or prorated rent.

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Fair St. have any available units?
931 Fair St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 931 Fair St. have?
Some of 931 Fair St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Fair St. currently offering any rent specials?
931 Fair St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Fair St. pet-friendly?
No, 931 Fair St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 931 Fair St. offer parking?
Yes, 931 Fair St. offers parking.
Does 931 Fair St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Fair St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Fair St. have a pool?
No, 931 Fair St. does not have a pool.
Does 931 Fair St. have accessible units?
No, 931 Fair St. does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Fair St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Fair St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Fair St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 Fair St. has units with air conditioning.
