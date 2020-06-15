All apartments in Prescott
428 Isabelle Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

428 Isabelle Lane

428 Isabelle Lane · (928) 776-0337
Location

428 Isabelle Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 Isabelle Lane · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BLOOMING HILLS ESTATES COMING SOON!!! - This wonderful custom home has so much to offer! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor-plan and raised ceilings. Large living room with a cozy gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light. New carpeting and upgraded tile flooring. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and informal dining area. Formal dining room, large master suite with two walk-in closets with built in shelving and a door leading out to back patio. Master bath has dual sinks, large garden tub and separate shower. Laundry room has a counter top, cabinetry and a utility sink. Large landscaped back yard with covered and uncovered patios. The oversized 2 car garage has ample parking and additional storage space.

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Pets- Dogs are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$ 375 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one months rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one months rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott

HOA: Blooming Hills Estates

Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4624664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Isabelle Lane have any available units?
428 Isabelle Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 Isabelle Lane have?
Some of 428 Isabelle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Isabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
428 Isabelle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Isabelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Isabelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 428 Isabelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 428 Isabelle Lane does offer parking.
Does 428 Isabelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Isabelle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Isabelle Lane have a pool?
No, 428 Isabelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 428 Isabelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 428 Isabelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Isabelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Isabelle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Isabelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Isabelle Lane has units with air conditioning.
