428 Isabelle Lane

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BLOOMING HILLS ESTATES COMING SOON!!! - This wonderful custom home has so much to offer! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor-plan and raised ceilings. Large living room with a cozy gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light. New carpeting and upgraded tile flooring. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and informal dining area. Formal dining room, large master suite with two walk-in closets with built in shelving and a door leading out to back patio. Master bath has dual sinks, large garden tub and separate shower. Laundry room has a counter top, cabinetry and a utility sink. Large landscaped back yard with covered and uncovered patios. The oversized 2 car garage has ample parking and additional storage space.



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent

Pets- Dogs are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$ 375 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one months rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one months rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central Air



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott



HOA: Blooming Hills Estates



Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave



No Cats Allowed



