Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

409 1/2 Highland Avenue Available 04/14/20 VERY NICE STUDIO IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!!! - Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath guest home in the heart of Prescott. Situated among the peaceful setting of beautiful Ponderosa Pines in a quaint established neighborhood this little home is a must see! Close to down town, medical, entertainment and shopping. Garage is NOT included.



*Minimum 12-month lease*



*Assistance Animals Only*



*Deposit may be equivalent to one month's rent, but maybe up to 1.5 times one month's rent. In addition, there is a $100.00 administration fee + additional fees due at the time of move in*



*NO STUDENTS*



* There will be a 10.00 per month maintenance call center fee.



* PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PRESCOTTRENTALS.NET TO VIEW AND APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY. We must have one application per adult (18+ and non-refundable). You can attach proof of income and copy of a valid ID to the application (you must provide these documents in order to process your application).*



* Be aware! Online rental scams are on the rise. A1 Properties will never request money to be wired and all communications are between applicants and our office; never directly with the owner. BEWARE AND BE DILIGENT before sending money to anyone.



*Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time.



*If the property is in Prescott, there is a 2.75% City Tax in addition to the monthly rent.*



*If this property is NOT specifically posted through our Property Management Company it is a solicitor. Please Beware.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4705608)