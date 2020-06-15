All apartments in Prescott
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

409 1/2 Highland Avenue

409 1/2 Highland Ave · (928) 776-0337
Location

409 1/2 Highland Ave, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 409 1/2 Highland Avenue · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
409 1/2 Highland Avenue Available 04/14/20 VERY NICE STUDIO IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!!! - Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath guest home in the heart of Prescott. Situated among the peaceful setting of beautiful Ponderosa Pines in a quaint established neighborhood this little home is a must see! Close to down town, medical, entertainment and shopping. Garage is NOT included.

*Minimum 12-month lease*

*Assistance Animals Only*

*Deposit may be equivalent to one month's rent, but maybe up to 1.5 times one month's rent. In addition, there is a $100.00 administration fee + additional fees due at the time of move in*

*NO STUDENTS*

* There will be a 10.00 per month maintenance call center fee.

* PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PRESCOTTRENTALS.NET TO VIEW AND APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY. We must have one application per adult (18+ and non-refundable). You can attach proof of income and copy of a valid ID to the application (you must provide these documents in order to process your application).*

* Be aware! Online rental scams are on the rise. A1 Properties will never request money to be wired and all communications are between applicants and our office; never directly with the owner. BEWARE AND BE DILIGENT before sending money to anyone.

*Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time.

*If the property is in Prescott, there is a 2.75% City Tax in addition to the monthly rent.*

*If this property is NOT specifically posted through our Property Management Company it is a solicitor. Please Beware.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue have any available units?
409 1/2 Highland Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 409 1/2 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 1/2 Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 1/2 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 1/2 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 1/2 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
