Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
319 Pioneer Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
319 Pioneer Drive
319 Pioneer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
319 Pioneer Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 Pioneer Drive have any available units?
319 Pioneer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prescott, AZ
.
Is 319 Pioneer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Pioneer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Pioneer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prescott
.
Does 319 Pioneer Drive offer parking?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 Pioneer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Pioneer Drive have a pool?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 319 Pioneer Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Pioneer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Pioneer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Pioneer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
