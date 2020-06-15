All apartments in Prescott
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C

2173 Elkhorn Drive · (928) 778-5181
Location

2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Pet policy is CWO(check with owner and they will consider a dog(s)/cat(s) only with an approved application and an additional 1/2 months security deposit due at move in as well as $25.00 per month pet rent per pet. Carpet and tile flooring. Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer included. Students CWO. Built in 1993. No smoking in this unit.

Directions: East on Gurley St, turn right onto Grove St, continue onto Willow Creek Rd, Right on Pullium, Left on Mission, stay right onto Elkhorn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have any available units?
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have?
Some of 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C offer parking?
No, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have a pool?
No, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C does not have units with air conditioning.
