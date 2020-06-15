2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Pet policy is CWO(check with owner and they will consider a dog(s)/cat(s) only with an approved application and an additional 1/2 months security deposit due at move in as well as $25.00 per month pet rent per pet. Carpet and tile flooring. Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer included. Students CWO. Built in 1993. No smoking in this unit.



Directions: East on Gurley St, turn right onto Grove St, continue onto Willow Creek Rd, Right on Pullium, Left on Mission, stay right onto Elkhorn.