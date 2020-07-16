All apartments in Prescott
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1911 Atlantic Avenue

1911 Atlantic Avenue · (928) 771-0308
Location

1911 Atlantic Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 Atlantic Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1911 Atlantic Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great Prescott Location with Fantastic Views! - Rent this beautiful 1,792 square foot home in Cliff Rose. Enter off the open deck into the large living room with beautiful picture windows to enjoy the fantastic mountain views. The kitchen features a gas range and opens up to the dining room with tile floors throughout. The master suite features a spacious bedroom with an ensuite bathroom that includes a walk-in closet, shower, his and her vanities and garden tub. The home has 2 guest rooms and a full guest bath. The 2 guest rooms are joined by 2 pocket doors on the shared bedroom wall and one of the rooms feature built-in shelving, making it perfect for an office, bedroom or both! There is also a laundry room with utility sink, leading to a large attached two-car garage. The exterior hosts a fantastic front deck perfect entertaining or enjoying Prescott's beautiful weather and a private back patio.

HOA: Cliff Rose. Rules, Regulations and CC&R's apply.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer.

Utilities: Tenant Pays.
Electric – APS.
Natural Gas – Unisource.
Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms:
Non-smoking premises.
Pets Negotiable (2 max). No banned dog breeds or dogs with a bite history.
No College students.
Year lease.
Renters insurance required.
2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.

Move-In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$100 administrative fee
$275 carpet cleaning fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
City of Prescott Transaction Privilege Tax
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable)

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

(RLNE3403274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

