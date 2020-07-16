Amenities

1911 Atlantic Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great Prescott Location with Fantastic Views! - Rent this beautiful 1,792 square foot home in Cliff Rose. Enter off the open deck into the large living room with beautiful picture windows to enjoy the fantastic mountain views. The kitchen features a gas range and opens up to the dining room with tile floors throughout. The master suite features a spacious bedroom with an ensuite bathroom that includes a walk-in closet, shower, his and her vanities and garden tub. The home has 2 guest rooms and a full guest bath. The 2 guest rooms are joined by 2 pocket doors on the shared bedroom wall and one of the rooms feature built-in shelving, making it perfect for an office, bedroom or both! There is also a laundry room with utility sink, leading to a large attached two-car garage. The exterior hosts a fantastic front deck perfect entertaining or enjoying Prescott's beautiful weather and a private back patio.



HOA: Cliff Rose. Rules, Regulations and CC&R's apply.



Heating: Forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer.



Utilities: Tenant Pays.

Electric – APS.

Natural Gas – Unisource.

Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Prescott.



Terms:

Non-smoking premises.

Pets Negotiable (2 max). No banned dog breeds or dogs with a bite history.

No College students.

Year lease.

Renters insurance required.

2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.



Move-In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$100 administrative fee

$275 carpet cleaning fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

City of Prescott Transaction Privilege Tax

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable)



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



