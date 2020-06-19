1491 Copper Basin Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story Three Bedroom with Amazing Views ~ S. Prescott - Two story home with almost 2,900 sf of living space with endless views to the south and new carpet in the bedrooms. The possibilities are endless in this well kept home! You can live on one level with just 3 steps to the front door or 5 steps from the two car garage. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, bathroom and private door to the spacious deck with views. Guest bedroom with views and guest bathroom off the hall. Huge formal dining room off the front entry hallway, family/den/office off the kitchen and huge living room with gas fireplace, built-ins and access to large, open sun deck. Open style kitchen with sunny breakfast nook overlooking the mountain valley to the south. Laundry room with cabinets & sink (washer & dryer as-is) and powder room. Head downstairs to a whole other level with kitchenette (no fridge or cooking appliances), living/dining/game room, third bedroom with private entrance, bathroom and it's own large deck that is open and covered, plus paved patio. Workshop entrance in the back with a massive storage area under the home. Parking for MAX four cars. NON-SMOKING property.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

MAX 2 pets over 3yrs old - deposits, insurance and additional pet rent required. Property is not fenced.

12 month lease is $2,100/mo+tax

6 month lease is $2,300/mo+tax



(RLNE5744749)