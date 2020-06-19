All apartments in Prescott
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1491 Copper Basin Road

1491 Copper Basin Road · (928) 848-6084
Location

1491 Copper Basin Road, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1491 Copper Basin Road · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Story Three Bedroom with Amazing Views ~ S. Prescott - Two story home with almost 2,900 sf of living space with endless views to the south and new carpet in the bedrooms. The possibilities are endless in this well kept home! You can live on one level with just 3 steps to the front door or 5 steps from the two car garage. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, bathroom and private door to the spacious deck with views. Guest bedroom with views and guest bathroom off the hall. Huge formal dining room off the front entry hallway, family/den/office off the kitchen and huge living room with gas fireplace, built-ins and access to large, open sun deck. Open style kitchen with sunny breakfast nook overlooking the mountain valley to the south. Laundry room with cabinets & sink (washer & dryer as-is) and powder room. Head downstairs to a whole other level with kitchenette (no fridge or cooking appliances), living/dining/game room, third bedroom with private entrance, bathroom and it's own large deck that is open and covered, plus paved patio. Workshop entrance in the back with a massive storage area under the home. Parking for MAX four cars. NON-SMOKING property.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com
MAX 2 pets over 3yrs old - deposits, insurance and additional pet rent required. Property is not fenced.
12 month lease is $2,100/mo+tax
6 month lease is $2,300/mo+tax

(RLNE5744749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1491 Copper Basin Road have any available units?
1491 Copper Basin Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1491 Copper Basin Road have?
Some of 1491 Copper Basin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 Copper Basin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Copper Basin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Copper Basin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1491 Copper Basin Road is pet friendly.
Does 1491 Copper Basin Road offer parking?
Yes, 1491 Copper Basin Road does offer parking.
Does 1491 Copper Basin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1491 Copper Basin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Copper Basin Road have a pool?
No, 1491 Copper Basin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1491 Copper Basin Road have accessible units?
No, 1491 Copper Basin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Copper Basin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1491 Copper Basin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1491 Copper Basin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1491 Copper Basin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
