1070 Canary Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management offers this Prescott Vacation Rental. This home is in a great location, just minutes to downtown Whiskey Row, The Town Square, The Prescott Rodeo and all the activities our wonderful town offers. The home is fully furnished, all utilities paid including cable tv and internet/wi-fi. There is a fenced back yard and your dogs are welcome upon owner's approval. This comfy, cozy home has ample parking in the 2 car garage and driveway. Close to Watson Lake, the famous Granite Dells hiking trails and hospitals. Don't miss this opprtunity to spend your vacation in this fablous home.

Please call 928-227-0501 for rates and availability.