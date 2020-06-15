All apartments in Prescott
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1070 Canary Drive

1070 Canary Drive · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1070 Canary Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management offers this Prescott Vacation Rental. This home is in a great location, just minutes to downtown Whiskey Row, The Town Square, The Prescott Rodeo and all the activities our wonderful town offers. The home is fully furnished, all utilities paid including cable tv and internet/wi-fi. There is a fenced back yard and your dogs are welcome upon owner's approval. This comfy, cozy home has ample parking in the 2 car garage and driveway. Close to Watson Lake, the famous Granite Dells hiking trails and hospitals. Don't miss this opprtunity to spend your vacation in this fablous home.
Please call 928-227-0501 for rates and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Canary Drive have any available units?
1070 Canary Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1070 Canary Drive have?
Some of 1070 Canary Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Canary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Canary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Canary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Canary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Canary Drive does offer parking.
Does 1070 Canary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Canary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Canary Drive have a pool?
No, 1070 Canary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Canary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1070 Canary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Canary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Canary Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Canary Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1070 Canary Drive has units with air conditioning.
