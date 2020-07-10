All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6524 w Desert ln

6524 West Desert Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6524 West Desert Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Beautiful Interior Paint & Carpet....Available to view via self tour on 09/11***

Awesome 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage, Split Master in Laveen Meadows. Open and Spacious Floorplan With Lots of Storage. Large Great Room, Open Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar, Black Appliances. Master Bedroom is Separated from Other Bedrooms by Great Room & Kitchen. Master has Dual Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets and Kitchen Appliances. Upgraded Tile flooring in Common Areas - Carpet in Bedrooms. Custom Paint, Window Blinds and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Easy to Maintain Front and Backyards.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 w Desert ln have any available units?
6524 w Desert ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 w Desert ln have?
Some of 6524 w Desert ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 w Desert ln currently offering any rent specials?
6524 w Desert ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 w Desert ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 w Desert ln is pet friendly.
Does 6524 w Desert ln offer parking?
Yes, 6524 w Desert ln offers parking.
Does 6524 w Desert ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 w Desert ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 w Desert ln have a pool?
No, 6524 w Desert ln does not have a pool.
Does 6524 w Desert ln have accessible units?
No, 6524 w Desert ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 w Desert ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 w Desert ln does not have units with dishwashers.

