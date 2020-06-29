5825 North 12th Street

Amenities

Located at 12th St and Bethany Home this two-level condo has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms a private yard and a two-car garage and full-size washer and dryer. The master suite offers a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet, jetted bathtub, walk-in shower, and a private balcony. Bedrooms two and three each have access to a shared balcony. The home has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams throughout and original Spanish tile work in the bathrooms. The downstairs hosts a half bath, two dining areas, a large living room with a fireplace, a wet bar area and a beautiful chandelier. The property has a small private yard, with a patio and courtyard. The community is well maintained with a pool and BBQ area.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.