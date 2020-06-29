All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5825 North 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5825 North 12th Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

5825 North 12th Street

5825 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5825 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located at 12th St and Bethany Home this two-level condo has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms a private yard and a two-car garage and full-size washer and dryer. The master suite offers a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet, jetted bathtub, walk-in shower, and a private balcony. Bedrooms two and three each have access to a shared balcony. The home has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams throughout and original Spanish tile work in the bathrooms. The downstairs hosts a half bath, two dining areas, a large living room with a fireplace, a wet bar area and a beautiful chandelier. The property has a small private yard, with a patio and courtyard. The community is well maintained with a pool and BBQ area.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 North 12th Street have any available units?
5825 North 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 North 12th Street have?
Some of 5825 North 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5825 North 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 North 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5825 North 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5825 North 12th Street offers parking.
Does 5825 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5825 North 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 North 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5825 North 12th Street has a pool.
Does 5825 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 5825 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 North 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College