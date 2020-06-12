All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

3302 N 84th Dr

3302 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 North 84th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3302 N 84TH DR - 3BR 2BA I-10/83rd Ave - Home is situated on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms plus den with living AND family rooms. Located Near 83rd Ave and Osborn! Private back yard w/ RV gate on side. Large storage shed in back yard. Kitchen is open to family room.

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5764723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 N 84th Dr have any available units?
3302 N 84th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3302 N 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3302 N 84th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 N 84th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3302 N 84th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3302 N 84th Dr offer parking?
No, 3302 N 84th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3302 N 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 N 84th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 N 84th Dr have a pool?
No, 3302 N 84th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3302 N 84th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3302 N 84th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 N 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 N 84th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 N 84th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3302 N 84th Dr has units with air conditioning.

