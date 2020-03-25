All apartments in Phoenix
Location

18239 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Highly upgraded home in perfect NE Phoenix location near the 51 and Union Hills just minutes from North Scottsdale and Desert Ridge. Includes many new updates: new diagonally laid Italian tile, new granite counters, new appliances: stainless steel stove, microwave + side-by-side fridge with water/ice. Open great room with ceiling fan + fireplace leads to front patio with views of mature landscaping/trees; Main level has updated beautiful bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 2 master suites each with their own private bathrooms, one with private balcony. Off the kitchen is the enclosed private gated patio that leads to the adjoined 2 covered parking spots. Complex has community pool + spa. Corner lot unit is across the street from Paradise Valley Park. Ready for immediate move in! Pets: cat or medium-sized dog will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 have any available units?
18239 N. 40th St # 178 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 have?
Some of 18239 N. 40th St # 178's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18239 N. 40th St # 178 currently offering any rent specials?
18239 N. 40th St # 178 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18239 N. 40th St # 178 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18239 N. 40th St # 178 is pet friendly.
Does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 offer parking?
Yes, 18239 N. 40th St # 178 offers parking.
Does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18239 N. 40th St # 178 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 have a pool?
Yes, 18239 N. 40th St # 178 has a pool.
Does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 have accessible units?
No, 18239 N. 40th St # 178 does not have accessible units.
Does 18239 N. 40th St # 178 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18239 N. 40th St # 178 does not have units with dishwashers.
