18239 N. 40th St # 178

Amenities
Highly upgraded home in perfect NE Phoenix location near the 51 and Union Hills just minutes from North Scottsdale and Desert Ridge. Includes many new updates: new diagonally laid Italian tile, new granite counters, new appliances: stainless steel stove, microwave + side-by-side fridge with water/ice. Open great room with ceiling fan + fireplace leads to front patio with views of mature landscaping/trees; Main level has updated beautiful bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 2 master suites each with their own private bathrooms, one with private balcony. Off the kitchen is the enclosed private gated patio that leads to the adjoined 2 covered parking spots. Complex has community pool + spa. Corner lot unit is across the street from Paradise Valley Park. Ready for immediate move in! Pets: cat or medium-sized dog will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.