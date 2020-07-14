All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
Stadium Vue Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Stadium Vue Townhomes

7677 W Paradise Ln · (833) 291-8270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1100 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1139 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1054 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 1133 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stadium Vue Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
hardwood floors
cable included
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
24hr gym
internet access
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience. With a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-story apartment townhomes, Stadium Vue Townhomes offers six spacious floor plans, each with a direct-access garage and featuring a wide array of distinctive details. Some of the most compelling reasons to make Stadium Vue Townhomes your new home can actually be found right outside your front door. Enjoy a day of relaxation at our resort-style pool and spa, or catch the game on the big screen in the clubhouse. Take advantage of the nearby dozens of restaurants, shops, theaters and entertainment options just down the street! And with easy access to the Loop 101, you'll find your commute to downtown Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 non-refundable pet fee for two pets max
limit: two per apartment home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: There is no weight limit, although certain breed restrictions may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stadium Vue Townhomes have any available units?
Stadium Vue Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Stadium Vue Townhomes have?
Some of Stadium Vue Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stadium Vue Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Stadium Vue Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stadium Vue Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Stadium Vue Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Stadium Vue Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Stadium Vue Townhomes offers parking.
Does Stadium Vue Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stadium Vue Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stadium Vue Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Stadium Vue Townhomes has a pool.
Does Stadium Vue Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Stadium Vue Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Stadium Vue Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stadium Vue Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

