Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets hardwood floors cable included granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room 24hr gym internet access

Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience. With a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-story apartment townhomes, Stadium Vue Townhomes offers six spacious floor plans, each with a direct-access garage and featuring a wide array of distinctive details. Some of the most compelling reasons to make Stadium Vue Townhomes your new home can actually be found right outside your front door. Enjoy a day of relaxation at our resort-style pool and spa, or catch the game on the big screen in the clubhouse. Take advantage of the nearby dozens of restaurants, shops, theaters and entertainment options just down the street! And with easy access to the Loop 101, you'll find your commute to downtown Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale a breeze.