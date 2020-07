Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office with 2 1/2 car garage. Single Level, formal living and dinning room with full mirrored wall. Office has double doors and is just off front door entry. Open kitchen overlooks family room and has large island with cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash and garden window. Adjacent breakfast nook looks out unto rear yard and covered patio. Master suite with walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Garage has a