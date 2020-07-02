All apartments in Peoria
9817 W POTTER Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

9817 W POTTER Drive

9817 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9817 West Potter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Check out this extremely clean, spacious home in the highly sought after Parkridge Subdivision. Formal living/dining, family room, island Kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry, 2 car garage and sparkling pool! Monthly rent includes taxes and weekly pool service. Nice, easy care neutral tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom has laminate wood floor and double doors that open to the entryway - perfect to use as an office. No Pets. No Smoking. Local, friendly, and responsive Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

