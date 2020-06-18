All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9810 North 90th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9810 North 90th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9810 North 90th Lane

9810 North 90th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9810 North 90th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring a spacious living room, ceiling fans throughout the home. Updated flooring, with tile in the main areas and wood plank tile in the bedrooms. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen with a charming bay window dining area. This house located at 9810 N 90th Ln in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.80% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 North 90th Lane have any available units?
9810 North 90th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9810 North 90th Lane have?
Some of 9810 North 90th Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 North 90th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9810 North 90th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 North 90th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9810 North 90th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9810 North 90th Lane offer parking?
No, 9810 North 90th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9810 North 90th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 North 90th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 North 90th Lane have a pool?
No, 9810 North 90th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9810 North 90th Lane have accessible units?
No, 9810 North 90th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 North 90th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 North 90th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College