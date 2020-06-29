All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

9714 W. Runion Dr.

9714 West Runion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9714 West Runion Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom Peoria home has custom paint, laminate flooring, fans + blinds throughout and an open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family and living rooms provide plenty of space for furniture. Master suite features a custom vanity with vessel sink along with separate tub/shower. Beautiful backyard with covered patio. Ready for immediate move in! $75 REDUCTION IN PRICE FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. have any available units?
9714 W. Runion Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9714 W. Runion Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9714 W. Runion Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 W. Runion Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. offer parking?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. have a pool?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9714 W. Runion Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9714 W. Runion Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

