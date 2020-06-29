9714 W. Runion Dr.

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom Peoria home has custom paint, laminate flooring, fans + blinds throughout and an open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family and living rooms provide plenty of space for furniture. Master suite features a custom vanity with vessel sink along with separate tub/shower. Beautiful backyard with covered patio. Ready for immediate move in! $75 REDUCTION IN PRICE FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE.



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.