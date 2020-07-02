9674 N. 82nd Lane

Amenities

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2132 square feet and is located in Madison Estates at Arizona Pinecrest in Peoria. This 10 Year Old Home has it all. The interior features an open floor plan with a living room, family room, eat in kitchen with a pantry and an island, master bedroom with a large walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, energy efficient nine foot ceilings, wood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in upstairs laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and a small back yard with brick and artificial turf, dual pane windows, block fence, and a tile roof. This home is located in a shared coulda sake with 5 other homes and is just steps away from the private community greenbelt and childrens play area.



Madison Estates at Arizona Pinecrest - HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria



Cross Streets: Olive Ave & 83rd Ave

Directions: North on 83rd Ave west on Mountain View Rd south on 82nd Ln, Right on Bobcat to the home straight ahead



