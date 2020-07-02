All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9674 N. 82nd Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9674 N. 82nd Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

9674 N. 82nd Lane

9674 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9674 82nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2132 square feet and is located in Madison Estates at Arizona Pinecrest in Peoria. This 10 Year Old Home has it all. The interior features an open floor plan with a living room, family room, eat in kitchen with a pantry and an island, master bedroom with a large walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, energy efficient nine foot ceilings, wood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in upstairs laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and a small back yard with brick and artificial turf, dual pane windows, block fence, and a tile roof. This home is located in a shared coulda sake with 5 other homes and is just steps away from the private community greenbelt and childrens play area.

Madison Estates at Arizona Pinecrest - HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria

Cross Streets: Olive Ave & 83rd Ave
Directions: North on 83rd Ave west on Mountain View Rd south on 82nd Ln, Right on Bobcat to the home straight ahead

(RLNE2353716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9674 N. 82nd Lane have any available units?
9674 N. 82nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9674 N. 82nd Lane have?
Some of 9674 N. 82nd Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9674 N. 82nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9674 N. 82nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9674 N. 82nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9674 N. 82nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9674 N. 82nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9674 N. 82nd Lane offers parking.
Does 9674 N. 82nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9674 N. 82nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9674 N. 82nd Lane have a pool?
No, 9674 N. 82nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9674 N. 82nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 9674 N. 82nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9674 N. 82nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9674 N. 82nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College