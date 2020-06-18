9647 W CINNABAR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This is an age restricted community. One permanent occupant must be 55 years of age or greater. Other occupant(s) can not be under 18 years of age. This well cared for 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is one of the larger floor plans in this highly desirable community. Features include a one car garage with attached cabinets and an electric garage door opener, an ample size master suite with a large walk-in closet and a nice master bathroom with stand-up shower. It also has a guest bathroom with shower/tub combo, and a huge 2nd bedroom that opens to a large covered patio out back. The 2nd bedroom could also be used for a niceden. The community offers a pool & spa, recreational & clubhouse activities, and is in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and freeways.