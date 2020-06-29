9632 W MARY ANN Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath rental in Peoria! Home has vaulted ceilings, dining and living areas, fireplace, bay windows, and fresh paint. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, pantry, all appliances, and island with breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a private balcony, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Home is bright and airy. The backyard has a covered patio, paved and grassy areas, and a storage shed! This is home is close to everything! Must see!