All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9632 W MARY ANN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9632 W MARY ANN Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

9632 W MARY ANN Drive

9632 West Mary Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9632 West Mary Ann Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath rental in Peoria! Home has vaulted ceilings, dining and living areas, fireplace, bay windows, and fresh paint. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, pantry, all appliances, and island with breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a private balcony, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Home is bright and airy. The backyard has a covered patio, paved and grassy areas, and a storage shed! This is home is close to everything! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive have any available units?
9632 W MARY ANN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive have?
Some of 9632 W MARY ANN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9632 W MARY ANN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9632 W MARY ANN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 W MARY ANN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9632 W MARY ANN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9632 W MARY ANN Drive offers parking.
Does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 W MARY ANN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive have a pool?
No, 9632 W MARY ANN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9632 W MARY ANN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 W MARY ANN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9632 W MARY ANN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College