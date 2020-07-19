9622 W RIMROCK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Delightful, furnished, non-smoking casita in Oakbrook. North facing covered patio faces pond with water feature and greenbelt area. Staggered 16'' neutral tile in common areas. Mosaic tile kitchen counters, updated appliances, and lighting. Interior laundry. Oakbrook heated pool and spa easy walk. Secure offsite RV parking available at sep cost. Access to both Westbrook Club Houses, golf courses, tennis, pools, fitness and other amenities. Active Adult community requires one guest be 40+. Convenient to 101 loop, spring training, Coyote hockey, Phx Univ Football Stadium, shopping and restaurants. High season includes cable, HSI/WiFi, utilities. Low and Shoulder seasons have a $150 cap on electric. Leased: Jan-March 2019. Open all other times-1 mo min.