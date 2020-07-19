All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
9622 W RIMROCK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9622 W RIMROCK Drive

9622 West Rimrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9622 West Rimrock Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Delightful, furnished, non-smoking casita in Oakbrook. North facing covered patio faces pond with water feature and greenbelt area. Staggered 16'' neutral tile in common areas. Mosaic tile kitchen counters, updated appliances, and lighting. Interior laundry. Oakbrook heated pool and spa easy walk. Secure offsite RV parking available at sep cost. Access to both Westbrook Club Houses, golf courses, tennis, pools, fitness and other amenities. Active Adult community requires one guest be 40+. Convenient to 101 loop, spring training, Coyote hockey, Phx Univ Football Stadium, shopping and restaurants. High season includes cable, HSI/WiFi, utilities. Low and Shoulder seasons have a $150 cap on electric. Leased: Jan-March 2019. Open all other times-1 mo min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive have any available units?
9622 W RIMROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive have?
Some of 9622 W RIMROCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 W RIMROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9622 W RIMROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 W RIMROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9622 W RIMROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9622 W RIMROCK Drive offers parking.
Does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 W RIMROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9622 W RIMROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9622 W RIMROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 W RIMROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9622 W RIMROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
