Peoria, AZ
9551 N 82ND Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

9551 N 82ND Lane

9551 North 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9551 North 82nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, OWNER HAS ACCEPTED ONE, NO MORE SHOWINGS. Spacious home with 3 good sized bedrooms and bonus loft. Kitchen is huge with stainless refrigerator included, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and is split from other bedrooms, laundry room is upstairs for convenience (washer & dryer not included) and downstairs features a half-bathroom. No plain white walls here, lots of tasteful paint throughout for a cozy setting. Full size 2-car garage, covered patio and enclosed fenced backyard. Easy access to Loop 101 and US 60, close to Westgate and lots of shopping/entertainment. Pet rent of $25/mth for 1 dog only. Owner will not accept cats and no more than one dog, along with $300 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 N 82ND Lane have any available units?
9551 N 82ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9551 N 82ND Lane have?
Some of 9551 N 82ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9551 N 82ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9551 N 82ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 N 82ND Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9551 N 82ND Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9551 N 82ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9551 N 82ND Lane offers parking.
Does 9551 N 82ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9551 N 82ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 N 82ND Lane have a pool?
No, 9551 N 82ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9551 N 82ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 9551 N 82ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 N 82ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9551 N 82ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
