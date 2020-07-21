9551 N 82ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, OWNER HAS ACCEPTED ONE, NO MORE SHOWINGS. Spacious home with 3 good sized bedrooms and bonus loft. Kitchen is huge with stainless refrigerator included, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and is split from other bedrooms, laundry room is upstairs for convenience (washer & dryer not included) and downstairs features a half-bathroom. No plain white walls here, lots of tasteful paint throughout for a cozy setting. Full size 2-car garage, covered patio and enclosed fenced backyard. Easy access to Loop 101 and US 60, close to Westgate and lots of shopping/entertainment. Pet rent of $25/mth for 1 dog only. Owner will not accept cats and no more than one dog, along with $300 pet deposit.