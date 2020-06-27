9426 W Cinnabar Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in a beautiful Peoria neighborhood! Vaulted ceilings and large living room give this home a very spacious and open feel. Home features carpet and tile throughout as well as ceiling fans in most rooms. Large grassy backyard feature two sheds to offer additional storage. This one will not last very long!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150 Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150 Application Fee: $45 Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500