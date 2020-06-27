All apartments in Peoria
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

9426 W Cinnabar Ave

9426 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9426 West Cinnabar Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in a beautiful Peoria neighborhood! Vaulted ceilings and large living room give this home a very spacious and open feel. Home features carpet and tile throughout as well as ceiling fans in most rooms. Large grassy backyard feature two sheds to offer additional storage. This one will not last very long!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150 Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150 Application Fee: $45 Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave have any available units?
9426 W Cinnabar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave have?
Some of 9426 W Cinnabar Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 W Cinnabar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9426 W Cinnabar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 W Cinnabar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9426 W Cinnabar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9426 W Cinnabar Ave offers parking.
Does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 W Cinnabar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave have a pool?
No, 9426 W Cinnabar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave have accessible units?
No, 9426 W Cinnabar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 W Cinnabar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9426 W Cinnabar Ave has units with dishwashers.

