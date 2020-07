Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN SPRINGER RANCH MINUTES FROM ARROWHEAD MALL AND CARDINALS STADIUM! ENJOY THE LARGE BACK YARD AND THE FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO, TWO TONE PAINT, CUSTOM LIGHTING, FANS AND MORE! ALL TILE! VAULTED CEILINGS, FANS, AND THE LIST GOES ON. GAS FIREPLACE DOES NOT WORK AND WILL NOT BE REPAIRED...A MUST SEE!***$200.00 OF THE SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE***