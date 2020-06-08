9309 W. Vogel Ave.

Amenities

Fantastic Peoria home is in a great location with high rated schools. 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances, custom paint & blinds throughout. Large backyard with covered patio. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee & $300 non refundable cleaning fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.