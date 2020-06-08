All apartments in Peoria
9309 W. Vogel Ave.
9309 W. Vogel Ave.

9309 West Vogel Avenue
Location

9309 West Vogel Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Fantastic Peoria home is in a great location with high rated schools. 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances, custom paint & blinds throughout. Large backyard with covered patio. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee & $300 non refundable cleaning fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. have any available units?
9309 W. Vogel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9309 W. Vogel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9309 W. Vogel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 W. Vogel Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. offer parking?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. have a pool?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9309 W. Vogel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9309 W. Vogel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
