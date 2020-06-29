All apartments in Peoria
9274 West McRae Way

9274 West Mcrae Way · No Longer Available
Location

9274 West Mcrae Way, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Peoria! Stunning kitchen, spacious living room, large master bedroom, and bathroom. Adult Golf Community for 40+ adults, no children under 18 years of age to live permanently. Close to heated community pool and Spa. Westbrook Village is close to Arrowhead Shopping Mall, Peoria Sports Complex, spring training for San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners. All Valley major Restaurants, Cardinals stadium and just a few miles from Surprise Sports Arena Spring Training for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers baseball teams.Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)- $50 application fee per adult (18+)- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee- Renters Insurance RequiredON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9274 West McRae Way have any available units?
9274 West McRae Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9274 West McRae Way currently offering any rent specials?
9274 West McRae Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 West McRae Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9274 West McRae Way is pet friendly.
Does 9274 West McRae Way offer parking?
No, 9274 West McRae Way does not offer parking.
Does 9274 West McRae Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9274 West McRae Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 West McRae Way have a pool?
Yes, 9274 West McRae Way has a pool.
Does 9274 West McRae Way have accessible units?
No, 9274 West McRae Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 West McRae Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9274 West McRae Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9274 West McRae Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9274 West McRae Way does not have units with air conditioning.
