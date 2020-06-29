9274 West McRae Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Peoria! Stunning kitchen, spacious living room, large master bedroom, and bathroom. Adult Golf Community for 40+ adults, no children under 18 years of age to live permanently. Close to heated community pool and Spa. Westbrook Village is close to Arrowhead Shopping Mall, Peoria Sports Complex, spring training for San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners. All Valley major Restaurants, Cardinals stadium and just a few miles from Surprise Sports Arena Spring Training for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers baseball teams.Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)- $50 application fee per adult (18+)- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee- Renters Insurance RequiredON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.