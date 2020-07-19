All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9214 W CORTEZ Avenue

9214 West Cortez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9214 West Cortez Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features an open floor plan and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have any available units?
9214 W CORTEZ Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have?
Some of 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9214 W CORTEZ Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue offers parking.
Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have a pool?
No, 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
