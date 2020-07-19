You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features an open floor plan and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have any available units?
9214 W CORTEZ Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue have?
Some of 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 W CORTEZ Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9214 W CORTEZ Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.