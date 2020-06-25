9179 W DREYFUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautifully updated and move-in ready! Open kitchen - great room floor plan. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, island, pendant lighting, pantry, eat-in dining area, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. 18'' porcelain tile flooring on lower level and in all bathrooms. Three bedrooms PLUS LOFT. Low maintenance front yard landscape; back yard is all hardscape. No neighbors behind! North / south exposure and mountain views! Three car garage with epoxy floor coating. Grand entryway with stone accent.