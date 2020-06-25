All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9179 W DREYFUS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9179 W DREYFUS Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

9179 W DREYFUS Drive

9179 West Dreyfus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9179 West Dreyfus Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautifully updated and move-in ready! Open kitchen - great room floor plan. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, island, pendant lighting, pantry, eat-in dining area, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. 18'' porcelain tile flooring on lower level and in all bathrooms. Three bedrooms PLUS LOFT. Low maintenance front yard landscape; back yard is all hardscape. No neighbors behind! North / south exposure and mountain views! Three car garage with epoxy floor coating. Grand entryway with stone accent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive have any available units?
9179 W DREYFUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive have?
Some of 9179 W DREYFUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9179 W DREYFUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9179 W DREYFUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9179 W DREYFUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9179 W DREYFUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9179 W DREYFUS Drive offers parking.
Does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9179 W DREYFUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive have a pool?
No, 9179 W DREYFUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9179 W DREYFUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9179 W DREYFUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9179 W DREYFUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College