9173 W. Runion Dr.
9173 W. Runion Dr.

9173 West Runion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9173 West Runion Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Peoria home with over 2,100 sq ft! Open kitchen with back-splash, island, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 3 spacious bedrooms + den including master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Ready for immediate move in! $75 REDUCTION IN PRICE FOR 2 YEAR LEASE!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. have any available units?
9173 W. Runion Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9173 W. Runion Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9173 W. Runion Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9173 W. Runion Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. offer parking?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. have a pool?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9173 W. Runion Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9173 W. Runion Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

