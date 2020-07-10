9173 W. Runion Dr.

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Large Peoria home with over 2,100 sq ft! Open kitchen with back-splash, island, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 3 spacious bedrooms + den including master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Ready for immediate move in! $75 REDUCTION IN PRICE FOR 2 YEAR LEASE!



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.